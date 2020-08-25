The corn is yellow all the way to the ears now. The chopping guys are going like crazy right now. We have had no rain for quite a while now. Beans still look good, but they still need to fill pods, and they are going to need water to do that. There is no rain in the forecast. I’m glad I didn’t aggressively market beans because I’m not sure what we’re going to have. They released CRP in Adair and Cass counties, so we put in some paper work to do some of that.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
