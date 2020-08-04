We caught a few showers last week and over the weekend. We peeled back some ears this morning and outwardly they looked a lot better than they really are. There is some spotty kernel fill, so they did get hurt by the dry weather. Soybeans look pretty good, but I don’t see the four-bean pods that we usually see in our fields. That may have been affected by the hot, dry weather as well.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
