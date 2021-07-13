 Skip to main content
July 12, 2021: Winds cause green snap

We had about 1.5 inches of rain over the weekend. The high winds caused some green snap, and some corn is laying down. It should recover enough to harvest, but it’s something to be cognizant of as you check fields. We are about to start pollination, so the rain was very timely. Yards are greening up already, and this rain is definitely going to improve pasture conditions in the area.

