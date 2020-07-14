Most of the corn is tasseling, and it’s progressing right along. The beans are doing pretty good, considering the lack of rain. We are seeing some caterpillars and are set up for spraying. We had no measurable rain last week, so it’s pretty dry around here. All the rain just keeps missing us here. I saw some corn firing this morning (Monday) several rows into the field. We need some rain this week.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
