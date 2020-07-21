It’s raining here this morning (Monday). Last week some fields had 1.5 to 2 inches of rain, while others had less. Crops are looking all right. The dry weather has caused some permanent damage. A lot of that is going to depend on soil type. We were about a week away from having a really bad crop. Soybeans are starting to darken up now. You can really tell the difference based on planting date.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
