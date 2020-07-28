We had rain from two inches on some fields to 0.7 inches on others Sunday into Monday morning, and it was much needed. Crops on the clay hills were yellowing but are improving some. Crops on the bottom ground should be decent. We were having problems with caterpillars but we sprayed and things look better. We’ve had a lot of planes in the air spraying fungicide on corn in our area.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
