We had some high winds last week, and it damaged some corn. We did have anywhere from an inch to 1.5 inches of rain. We have leafhoppers in our hay, so we are going to have to spray. We took the second cutting early, and it wasn’t that good. Beans are looking good, with very few insects at the moment. The corn is behind where it has been the last couple of years. It was tasseling by the 4th of July then, but not this year.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
