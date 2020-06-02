Crops are up and going. Some plants have been drowned out. We have had significant rain and really no time for anything to dry out, so we have lost a small percentage. We probably won’t replant anything. Our GDUs are below average, so the heat and sunshine this week should help. It’s been too wet to cut hay, but we will probably get going on that next week. We just need to have better weather for us to start.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
