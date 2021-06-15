We got quite a bit of wind and a little rain on Friday, but it wasn't much rain. We're still in a drought. We're seeing some leaves curled in the corn. This is really a fairly vital time for the crop.
June 14, 2021: Rain minimal, still in drought
