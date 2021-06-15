 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June 14, 2021: Rain minimal, still in drought

June 14, 2021: Rain minimal, still in drought

  • Updated

We got quite a bit of wind and a little rain on Friday, but it wasn't much rain. We're still in a drought. We're seeing some leaves curled in the corn. This is really a fairly vital time for the crop.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News