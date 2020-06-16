The crops look okay. Some of the corn planted in clay is having a hard time finding the anhydrous. We are getting ready to crop scout today (Monday). We have seen thistle caterpillars on some thistles. We had to spray last year, and if you catch them early, they aren’t as big of a problem as they are if you wait. The yield was down on our first cutting of hay. The pastures could definitely use some rain.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
For Sale
Farm Machinery
2015-JD-1775NT:12-30 electric-drive, high-speed tubes, dawn-hydraulic down-force, spiked-closing wheels, less than
$125,500
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy