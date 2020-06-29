We haven’t had any rain other than a few sprinkles today (June 26). Corn leaves are starting to roll some, depending on the hybrid. Beans are making good progress – the 15-inch rows are almost closed. We found some caterpillars on thistles, but not in our beans. They are spraying for them north of Bridgewater, however. Last year the co-op sprayed ours July 20 and that was late beans only. We will see what happens this year.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
For Sale
Bins-buildings
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy