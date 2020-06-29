We haven’t had any rain other than a few sprinkles today (June 26). Corn leaves are starting to roll some, depending on the hybrid. Beans are making good progress – the 15-inch rows are almost closed. We found some caterpillars on thistles, but not in our beans. They are spraying for them north of Bridgewater, however. Last year the co-op sprayed ours July 20 and that was late beans only. We will see what happens this year.