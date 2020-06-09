We have most of our first cutting hay done. Right now corn is in that ugly phase. It’s still small and hasn’t tapped into the fertilizer yet. The heat units we have had recently really helped move things along some. Soybeans are up but still small. It’s starting to get pretty dry. It’s supposed to rain this week, and we definitely need the moisture.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
