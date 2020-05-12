We got a lot done last week. Our corn is done. There are just a few planters out and about, so I think everyone is finishing up. We had some frost the other day, so time will tell if we have any damage. We are planting beans today (Monday), so barring any problems, we should finish up. We have 400 acres of custom planting to do yet. We did get some rain, but it’s pretty dry north of us around Bridgewater. Pastures are in excellent condition.