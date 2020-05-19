We finished up planting last week. We still need to seed down some hay fields, and with the frost we had, it’s a good thing we waited. Even the carryover alfalfa took a hit, and our first hay cutting production will be down. The corn is still a little yellow, and no doubt it took a hit from the frost. We were a little late getting in the field, which might not have been a bad thing.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
