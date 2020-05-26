I’m doing some crop scouting today (May 22). Pretty much all of the corn has emerged, but hardly any beans have emerged in our neighborhood. I don’t think the frost got them, but it chilled the ground and may have slowed them down. Pretty much everyone around here is done planting. We still have some alfalfa to seed, but it’s been too wet to do anything.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
