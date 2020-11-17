We did get an inch or so of rain at the beginning of last week. No progress on corn here last week, but many got done before the weather hit. We have under 200 acres of corn left, so we are hoping we can wrap it up this week. We are in some corn-on-corn acres now and are seeing yields significantly lower yields than crops in a normal rotation.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
