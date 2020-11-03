We are about half done with corn harvest. Yields have been good but not record-breaking in the good ground, and very poor in the poor ground. Overall it’s turning out to be an average crop for the most part. Soybeans harvest looks to be complete in the area, and a little over half the corn is done. We are rotating cattle through the stalk fields to delay hauling hay to them as long as possible.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
