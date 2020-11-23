We are finishing up about 10 acres of corn today (Nov. 20) and we’re done. We are one of the last combines running. A lot of anhydrous is being applied. We are going to be doing some soil sampling, hopefully today. We want to know what’s out there. It has been dry all week, and I’m starting to see cracks in the ground again.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
