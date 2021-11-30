 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021: Incredible yields in area

  • Updated

The yields in our area were incredible, with records being broken on some farms. I didn’t think it would be this good, considering how dry we were going into spring, and the drought we had over the summer. But a dry spring and periodic rains worked really well. I did not hear of any out of control disease issues in our area. We are still seeing a yield response from fungicide use, so we will continue to use that on both our beans and corn. Overall, it was a very good year, and we are definitely looking forward to an excellent year in 2022.

CropWatch Weekly Update

