It’s been relatively dry here the last few years, and this was no exception. We were pretty happy with our yields considering we got very little rain. You hear a lot of people says it’s better than we expected, but that’s pretty easy to say when you expected nothing. Our soybeans weren’t bad. Yields were pretty much average. Corn yields were highly variable. The good dirt did pretty good, but the other soil there just was not much for good yields. We are going to need a lot of moisture over the winter to be ready for spring. There just can’t be much moisture in the subsoil at the moment. We’re certainly hoping for better next year.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
