We are down to our last corn fields. We have 40 acres left of Dad’s corn, then 295 acres in custom work. There are a few beans still being picked. Corn harvest is in full swing, with combines, tractors and trucks out in the fields. Guys are going like crazy while the weather is good, and they are trying to beat the rain in the forecast. Some are applying anhydrous, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many cornstalk bales in our area.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
