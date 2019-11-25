We had a very challenging year with the weather. We were unable to start planting until May 11. We had a lot of flooding in our county along the Missouri River, so a lot of people were unable to plant a crop this year. We had some weed issues. I think the wet weather and the lateness of the crop might have affected how the chemicals worked. We had plenty of moisture throughout the year, although there were pockets of dry weather to the north of us. Fortunately, we did not have many issues with thistle caterpillars, but others did. We finally wrapped up harvest Nov. 12, but we are still helping our neighbors bring in their crop. We were very happy with our corn yields, but not so much with bean yields. We are trying to dry some grain in bins, although a lot of it went uptown. We just keep about 30% for our pigs and cattle. It was a rough year for a lot of people, and we're blessed to be able to have brought in a crop this year.