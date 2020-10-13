We are moving right along with harvest. We finished up beans Sunday before the wind storm. Bean yields are probably 10-15 bushels less than what we should have, but they are decent. We definitely needed more water. We haven’t run any corn yet as we’re doing some work on the corn head. I have heard yields ranging from 50-200 in the same field. It’s going to be variable this year.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
