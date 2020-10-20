We have some light snow this morning (Monday). We haven’t been in the field since Saturday afternoon due to the rain and light snow. We are hoping to get back out today, but not sure that will happen. We are done harvesting beans and are about 25% done with corn. The high winds last week knocked down some corn, so that will add time to harvest. Beans are pretty much done around here, and most are starting on corn.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy