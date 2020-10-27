We are just about one-third done with corn. Pretty much all the beans in our area are out. Corn yields have been OK. We won’t get the big numbers we had hoped for from some of our bottom ground. It was just too dry, so it’s just an average year. We had about 2 inches of snow overnight Sunday into Monday. I keep telling my dad this looks like January corn — the top is falling off the stalk and it’s half gone.