Soybean harvest is moving along, but got stalled by a half-inch of rain over the weekend. We have combined a little over 500 acres so far. Some farmers are finishing up soybeans, but there are a lot of untouched bean fields around. Our yields have been in the upper 40s for most fields, with a couple exceptions on really good ground. A few have started on corn, but I haven’t heard any numbers from them.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
