It’s an exciting time of year with the preparation for harvest. It seems as though a bean field is starting to turn and in the blink of an eye, it loses all its leaves. I’ve heard of some guys chopping corn northeast of us at 23% moisture. They’re quite a bit drier than we are, but it’s always exciting to hear guys are moving. Please remember to be safe this fall. We recently lost a young farmer in our area in a tree trimming accident. My heart breaks for his family.
Sept. 13, 2021: Beans turn in blink of eye