The rain last week may have stopped deterioration, but it was too late to help the crops. We had about four inches of rain over three days. It was a nice, steady rain that soaked in well. It did green up the grass, but the cold weather that came along with it was not helpful. Every soybean field still has some green in it, so it will be a while before we can start harvest – possibly before Oct. 1.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy