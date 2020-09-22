We started harvesting beans Saturday, with one of our short-season fields. Quite a few around here have started harvesting beans, with a few harvesting corn. Yields are variable. Corn is still in the 20s moisture-wise, but most beans at the elevator are in the 12.5% moisture range. Bean yields are in the low 40s for the most part. The rain did help the pastures green up a bit.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy