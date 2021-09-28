A lot of guys have begun diving into their fields over the last week — many on beans, but a few on corn. It sounds as though things are better in some areas than anticipated, but other spots that missed out on crucial rains still suffered. If we hadn’t had a dry spring, I don’t think we would see these yields. As tough as it seemed at the time, the dry spring allowed the corn to root down, and lack of moisture also led to less nitrogen loss through leaching.
Sept. 27, 2021: Dry spring helped corn yield