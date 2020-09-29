We had anywhere from 0.2 to 0.4 inches of rain Sunday. It won’t help the crop but should keep the grass green. We have harvested just short of 300 acres of beans. Yields are in the low- to mid-40s with three different season varieties. I looked at a lot of plants and most had at least one bean missing in the pod. A couple are running wet corn, with yields from 50 bushels to 200 bushes in the same field. That’s quite a range.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
