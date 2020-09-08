Corn is turning browner by the day. We did get some rain this week, between one-tenth and one-half inch of rain depending on location. It did slow some deterioration but isn’t going to fix any damage. Hopefully the pastures and hay get a little boost out of it. Beans are aborting in the top pods still and are turning very quickly. I have heard of one farmer combining short-season beans already.
McCurdy and his wife Trish farm near Bridgewater in Adams and Cass counties.
