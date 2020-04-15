We had a dusting of snow Sunday, but more sleet than snow. We did not have a lot of rain. It seems like most of the anhydrous is done around here. The sprayers were out last week with pre-emergence spray, and we've heard a few farmers have done some planting. It's pretty cold to be planting at the moment, with temperatures in the 20s this morning (Monday). We hope to be in the tractor by Friday maybe.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
