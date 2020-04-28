It has been really busy around here. We had a full week of planting. We nearly had all our corn in, then switched to beans and finished them up. We just have one field of corn left and we'll be done. It's a similar story around the area. There was some patchy rain in the area Saturday, but we could use some more. It's getting pretty dry — we were planting beans into dust.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
