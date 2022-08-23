Aug. 22, 2022: Equipment, parts shortage creates major stress

People are also reading…
We got some rain last week, so it hasn’t been too bad of a week. It wasn’t enough, but anywhere from a half-inch to an inch. Things haven’t been too bad around here, but north of here they’ve had a few more problems. Everyone is getting equipment ready. The main thing people have been struggling with is getting parts. You can’t get new equipment or you are waiting on parts to get it fixed. One guy needed a skid loader and there wasn’t one to be bought. That might be the major stress of the fall.