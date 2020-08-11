Some of the area had hail and high winds this morning (Monday). We did get some rain last week, and anything we get from here on should really help the beans. Corn is showing some stress, but is still a nice green color. We did a yield check and it’s going to be disappointing. The ears are small. Beans are touch and go. Some fields will hit the average, but others will not. We definitely need some rain to help them out.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
