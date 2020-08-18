We are on the lucky side of the state — no damage to our farm, but you don’t have to go very far to the east to see lots of hail and wind damage. We had anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain over the week. I think the rain will help fill soybean pods, but the corn is stressed. One farmer chopped silage in a damaged field, and I think you will see some more of that this week. They have to do something with it.