It’s been very dry and very hot. Some silage is being chopped in fields where they had hail damage or where it’s just been too dry. The corn is really starting to fire. Soybeans are still green and are trying to fill pods, but there are a lot of clusters at the bottom where they just ran out of juice. Pretty much all we can do is hope for some rain, and the hot weather in the forecast isn’t helping.
Iowa Crop Regions
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
