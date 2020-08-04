We finally caught some rain, including 0.7 inches Saturday. The corn looks really good yet, but some places in the area are showing stress. The cooler weather recently has helped quite a bit. Soybeans are still setting pods, but they look good. Most of the insecticide spraying is done in our area, and I think all the fungicide has been sprayed as well. We are just in waiting mode now.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
