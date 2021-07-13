 Skip to main content
July 12, 2021: Not out of the woods, but better

We had anywhere from three-tenths to 4 inches of rain in our area over the weekend. I had 2.3 inches at my place, but Battle Creek only had three-tenths, and it’s not far away. There is some spotty wind damage in the area — some fields were hit pretty good. The crops look good otherwise. We aren’t out of the woods yet, but everything definitely looks better.

