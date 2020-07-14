It’s really starting to get dry – we missed all the rain last week. The crops still look pretty good considering how dry it is. The corn is all tasseled, and I’ve seen some rolled leaves in the afternoon. Soybeans look good. They are starting to set pods, so we will probably be spraying fungicide on them soon. I think some are still spraying fungicide on corn.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
