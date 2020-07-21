We are very dry here – just rained enough to dampen the sidewalk this morning (Monday). We are really starting to see drought stress with the corn. It looks okay for as dry as it’s been, but if we don’t get some rain this week, we’ll be in trouble. Soybeans look okay yet, and they are setting pods. I would say 75% of the corn is pollinated, with 50% of the silks brown.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
