We finally caught a good shower Sunday night, with around a half-inch of rain here. We really needed it. North of here they didn’t get any rain, and it’s really dry. A couple planes have been out spraying fungicide. Thistle caterpillars have been a big problem lately, and some farmers are addressing that. When there is no humidity, the corn is really looking stressed out.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
