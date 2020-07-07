It has been hot and dry here. Despite that, everything looks pretty good. We are spraying corn fungicide this morning (Monday). We usually spray ahead of tasseling, and the corn should start tasseling this weekend. Beans look really good. Some hay was cut over the weekend. We aren’t seeing insects in the beans yet. We are seeing some corn rootworm beetles, but that’s primarily in the fields where we plant corn on corn.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
