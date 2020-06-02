Things look pretty good. Some of the corn did turn yellow the last couple of days, but it should bounce back. We’ve had about an inch of rain since Memorial Day. Corn is at V4 or V5, so we should see some post spraying later this week. Soybeans look good. The heat this week should really push things along. I have seen some hay being cut. There is some rye around here but that hasn’t been cut yet.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy