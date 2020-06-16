Things look pretty good here, but we will see how they look after the hot and windy week ahead of us. The rye has been chopped and corn planted into it. Most of the corn has canopied, and the bean spraying is pretty much done in the area. We did get close to an inch of rain last week, which was very nice. Soybeans are still in that slow growing stage. The plants look good, but they haven’t taken off yet.