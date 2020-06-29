The half-inch of rain we got June 22 is helping us through the week. We have scouted for insects but there isn’t much out there yet. Mostly we are fighting buttonweed and waterhemp that didn’t die the first time. It’s been a good week for growing crops, but we are needing some rain. We should be spraying fungicide in another week or so.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
For Sale
Bins-buildings
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy