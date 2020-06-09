We are looking really good here. The corn that was yellow really took off with the hot weather. There has been quite a bit of post-emerge corn spraying, and some are doing post spraying with beans as well. The beans look really good. Corn should be starting to canopy by the end of the week. Some of our corn is knee-high already.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
