I think we avoided any frost damage, and we got a good shot of rain over the weekend. We had about 2 inches here, and it really helped. We were getting pretty dry. Some of our beans needed that rain for germination. The corn looks really good, and the rain really helped it as well. We have some warmer days in the forecast this week, so that heat is going to help push things along.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
