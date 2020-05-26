There is not much going on around here. It’s been cloudy with some drizzle most of today (May 22). The soybeans are finally popping through a little. There is some rain in the forecast, and there are places that only got about a half inch of rain a week or so ago who are needing moisture. We’re in pretty good shape here on our farm.
Nieland and her husband Aaron farm near Breda in Sac and Carroll counties.
